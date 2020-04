FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville has added new signs on local trails reminding residents to maintain a social distance of six feet apart.

The city wants to remind its residents that, even when you’re outside on the trails or in parks, it’s still important to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more on the City of Fayetteville’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3883/Coronavirus-Updates.