City asks customers in east Fayetteville, Goshen to adjust irrigation schedules

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — Residents and businesses in far east Fayetteville and Goshen are being asked to change their irrigation schedules to help with water pressure issues as people prepare for work in the morning, the city announced in a release on Tuesday.

According to the release, some residents are experiencing reduced water pressure in the morning, due to “high demand and usage.”

“With hot summer temperatures and heavy demand for irrigation, usage in Fayetteville and Goshen is high and parts of the water system are pushed to its limit,” the city said in the release.

Residential and commercial customers in the affected area (S. Habberton Road and to the east, in and near Goshen) are asked to change their irrigation schedules to occur between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The city says this change will allow the water system to recover before the morning rush.