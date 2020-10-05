City celebrates completion of Niokaska Trail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 5 to celebrate the completion of the Niokaska Creek Trail.

The trail project includes a precast concrete tunnel installed under Old Wire Road, providing a safe, grade-separated crossing for trail users.

Scurlock Industries created the 80-foot long, 14-foot wide tunnel, which was installed with crane services by Multi-Craft Contractors, Inc.

The project also included updating the narrow, aging asphalt trail within Gulley Park.

The new eight-foot wide concrete trails add up to one mile within the park, accommodating a variety of users. Lighting will be added along these trails as well.

The Niokaska Creek Trail is three miles long on the east side of Fayetteville.

The new trail extends north from Mission Blvd. along the Old Wire Road cycle track to Gulley Park, where it follows Niokaska Creek northeast to connect with Mud Creek Trail and the Razorback Greenway.

