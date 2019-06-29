City council questions the future of Lincoln housing







LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA) The Lincoln City Council has called a meeting to discuss resolutions for an apartment complex.

The Lincoln Motel Apartments located on West Pridemore Drive have had multiple violations of building and fire codes.

Lincoln Council Members have discussed the condition of the property for several months.

A meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m. to give the place one last chance.

Michael Johnson has been living at the motel for three years and said the only issues he has had is with the outside of the place.

“The majority of the problems I’ve had and seen around here are curb appeal problems, cosmetic issues that you see from the curb,” he said.

Residents who live in Lincoln said they think the issues are extremely unattractive.

“If the outside is the way it is, the inside is probably even worse,” Lincoln resident John Wiggin said.

“When you get inside one of these units and actually start looking around a little bit, they are actually quite structurally sound,” Johnson said.

The city is giving the apartment units one more shot, but Wiggins is unsure of any changes.

“The way things are going, I don’t see the improvements being made over there,” he said.

Johnson said the residents and the owner, Ignacio Mata, are trying to make things different.

“We have been making progress with trying to comply with city requirements and we will continue to make progress to let these residents stay here at these apartments,” Mata said.

“I think this place has had a bad reputation throughout the years and people need to understand that we are trying to make it better,” Johnson said.

The meeting on Tuesday will be in the Lincoln City Council room located at 106 E. Arthur Street.





