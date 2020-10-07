City Council talks rezoning request for new police headquarters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s Police Chief said re-zoning land for the new police department is critical for officer safety.

The City Council heard a request to re-zone part of the property picked for the police department’s new facility

The land sits at the corner or Deane Street and Porter Road. It used to be owned by the University of Arkansas’ Agriculture Division and is zoned residential-agriculture.

The request is to deem it an industrial zone so the building can be set 50 feet away from the street.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds said this is critical for their safety.

“With the recent attacks that have not only harmed officers but killed officers at their own facilities,” Reynolds said. “I’m confident that we can all agree that community safety is paramount with this project.”

The request is currently being discussed.