FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council unanimously voted to give Mayor Lioneld Jordan temporary emergency powers to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The ordinance would temporarily let the mayor regulate the number of people in public places and gatherings by following the CDC guidance.

The resolution will stay in place until April 29 unless the city council votes to temporarily extend the powers.

