City data from ACHI shows Springdale with 3,643 COVID-19 cases

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Data released from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows Springdale has more COVID-19 cases than any other city in the state.

Springdale Mayor, Doug Sprouse said he’s not surprised to learn this, but he’s continuing to take steps to prevent cases from increasing.

“We’re the fourth largest city in the state, so seeing that we have lot of cases isn’t surprising,” Mayor Sprouse said.

The data was released on the ACHI website July 17 and shows that nearly 4.5% of Springdale’s population has had COVID-19.

Mayor Sprouse said over the last two weeks, his team has been working to address the health concerns. “We had 200,000 masks given away for free to the public…we’ve sent out information in different languages,” he said.

With the help of testing centers and funding, he said they’re doing everything they can on their end

“We’re putting money at it too, buying masks, working with the CDBG program.” Mayor Sprouse said.

Springdale Northwest Medical Center’s CEO, Hans Driessnack said the hospital has seen a significant decrease in patients since then as well.

“Our peak was July 5th…right now our numbers are 50% of what they were then,” Driessnack said.

Driessnack said keeping their information up to date has been a driving factor in this, and masks have been proven to slow the spread. “It’s not an opinion, science shows that it works…study after study shows it is extremely effective,” he said.

Driessnack is also working to consistently update their response plan in order to meet the needs of patients.

“This is the new state of operation, we have to make sure it’s sustainable,” Driessnack said.

Mayor Sprouse said he’s using every outlet available they have available to get the city what it needs. “None of us are exempt from contracting this, and none of us are exempt from practicing those things,” he said.

The ACHI will update the website weekly, the counts do not include cases among jail populations. Cities with fewer than 10 cases are not included. All information is based on data from the Arkansas Department of Health.