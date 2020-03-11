City holds Midtown Trail Corridor workshop, seeks public input

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville held a drop-in presentation Wednesday morning to share information about possible designs for the Midtown Trail Corridor and collect feedback from the public.

The Midtown Trail Corridor is mostly flat and includes sections of Porter Road, Deane Street, Garland Avenue, Sycamore Street, Poplar Street, and Woodland Avenue. The corridor is an east-west route that connects neighborhoods west of I-49, intersects with the Razorback Greenway and more.

Olsson Engineering and Alta Design + Planning assisted the city with the workshop and are using the feedback given to develop a draft plan that will be revealed Thursday, March 12th, at a second meeting.

Those who were not in attendance today can still drop a pin on an interactive map and give input via Speak Up Fayetteville. Residents can also contact the City’s trail coordinator, Matt Mihalevich, by e-mail (mmihalevich@fayetteville-ar.gov) or by phone at 479-444-3416.

Tomorrow’s meeting is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church (1021 W. Sycamore St).