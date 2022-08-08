GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 129th annual “Gravette Day” will take place on Saturday, August 13 at Kindley Park in Gravette.

According to a press release from the city, this year’s theme is “Celebrating Community.” Some of the following events will be part of the celebration:

PARADE: The parade will head toward Main Street at 12:00 p.m. There will be three parade trophies awarded for best use of the theme, most festive, and overall best entry. The parade route will be from Charlotte SE to Highway 59, to Main Street, to Sixth SE, and back to Charlotte SE. The theme for this year’s parade is “Celebrating Community.” The grand marshals are Robert and Geneva Hamilton. Register to participate in the parade here.

PAGEANTS Pageants will be open to contestants ages 0 – 23 who reside in Gravette or in the Gravette School District. Contestants ages 14-23 will be eligible to compete for the title of Miss Teen Gravette and Miss Gravette. Entry forms are currently available for the Miss/Teen division by clicking here. Entry forms for contestants younger than 13 are available by clicking here. The pageants are sponsored by LKT Dynasty Group LLC.

GRAVETTE DAY 5K The Gravette Day 5K is sponsored by The Gravette Gym and benefits the Gravette Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program. The 5K course starts at the top of Old Town Park and heads down Lion Drive past the school, then back up historic Main Street, and ends back at the top of Old Town Park. The first 75 participants will receive a Gravette Day 5K shirt. This event is appropriate for strollers and leashed dogs. Register for the Gravette Day 5K here.

CAR SHOW The car show takes place at the “old bus barn” across from the Civic Center and is a crowd favorite. It regularly draws impressive entries from across the area. Awards are given across multiple categories. All proceeds benefit the Gravette Historical Museum. There is no cost to view the car show. For information about entering the car show, please email info@gravettear.com.

MAIN STAGE The Main Stage is sponsored by Teasley Drug. Live music will be provided by Fayetteville band Rackensak. The opening ceremony will include awards for the youngest and oldest person in attendance, as well as the person who traveled the farthest to attend the event. All pageant events will take place on the stage.

ART SHOW An art show will take place at the Civic Center and is open to artists from around the area. If you are interested in exhibiting your art, please complete the form here.

Other activities include food and drink vendors, a kids zone, live music, merchandise vendors, and more.

Directions on how and where to turn in registration forms are included on each form. For more information, Contact City Hall at 479-787-5757 or email info@GravetteAR.com. A website with information about the event is available here.