City leaders discuss future of Bentonville Animal Shelter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Bentonville discusses the future of the Bentonville Animal Shelter.

Monday, the city’s Pet Resource and Services Steering Committee went over an operational agreement.

It covered location, cost and the risk of allowing the shelter to be owned by a third party on private land.

An agreement wasn’t reached on Monday.

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman says the number one priority is public safety and how the facility will impact taxpayers.

“If you read a court case of a dog ripping off a little girl’s face and then they re-adopt that dog to the public, that’s a concern for me as mayor and a public safety concern so how do you write an operation agreement that tries to address those things,” Orman says.

“It’s clear by what we saw today and for the last three years that the level of service in the shelter that people are really looking for is beyond what I think the city can do within itself,” city council member Bill Burckart says.

The city’s task force will continue working on an operational agreement.