ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The City of Alma welcomes its new solar panels with a Flip the Switch event.

Mayor Jerry Martin said these panels will be used to power the waste water facility.

“Anytime that we can save money especially for a city our size and we can take those dollars and start redirecting them into other projects, economic development projects, that’s huge for us,” Mayor Martin said.

This project was started in 2019 and Martin said he hopes other cities are able to follow suit.