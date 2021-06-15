City of Bella Vista plans to sue Property Owners Association over water rights

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bella Vista plans to sue the Property Owners Association over water rights.

Bella Vista voters approved a bond to pay for a new public safety complex including a police station, but where it will get water service is now in question.

The city says the POA could have provided water to the complex, but chose not to due to cost concerns.

The POA says the new police station doesn’t fall within its boundaries, so it needs special approval to step in and help.

That approval could come from Cooper Communities, a real estate and development company that owns the land in question.

In a statement, the company says “Litigation should be a last resort in such matters, and it is incumbent upon the city and its officials to act to avoid such a waste of taxpayer’s funds.”

Cooper representatives say the company is open to meeting with the city to resolve things.

The POA says it will provide water to the site “as quickly as possible” if it gets approval from Cooper Communities.

The Centerton water district is set to provide service to the complex, but the city says the size of its water lines don’t meet state fire code.

If the city has to revamp the project entirely, it says the approved bond wouldn’t be enough.

It would have to dip into taxpayer cash reserves.