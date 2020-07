BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville is looking for people to serve on a task force.

According to a press release, applications are being accepted for the diversity, equity, and inclusion community task force with the goal of ensuring Bentonville is welcoming and that all feel part of the community.

The task force is part of Bentonville’s Together initiative.

The deadline for submitting an application is August 15.