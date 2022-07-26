BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 26, the City of Bentonville announced that it has earned City Certification through the “Better Cities for Pets” program from Mars Petcare, showcasing its commitment to creating a pet-friendly community.

According to a press release from the city, Bentonville “recognizes and celebrates the four-legged residents of Bentonville and are proud to support them with features like the Bentonville Animal Services & Adoption Center that is currently under construction, the new Orchards Park Dog Park & Playground, and the upcoming dog park at Creekside Park.” Bentonville has multiple programs to support a pet-friendly community, including:

A new city-owned animal shelter opening in early 2023, which will offer adoptions, as well as volunteer and foster programs.

“Yappy Hours,” held in the spring at the Bentonville Bark Park, which offer low-cost microchipping for all pets.

The Bentonville Pet-Friendly Business program, which began in 2021. This program is open to businesses located within city limits that allow pets either inside or on the patio.

The “Better Cities for Pets” city certification launched in 2019 as an extension of the “Better Cities for Pets” program, which works with government, businesses and non-profits to help communities be pet-friendly. It was created in partnership with Civic Design Center, a leader in designing public spaces, and incorporates input from government and animal welfare experts. The program also offers a pet-friendly certification for airports.

The full list of “Better Cities for Pets” certification recipients is available here. To learn more, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com.