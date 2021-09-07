City of Bentonville meets to discuss American Rescue Plan money allocation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville meets to discuss how to spend its American Rescue Plan money.

So far as of September 7, Bentonville has received half of its planned $6.9 million.

Some of the projects proposed are direct responses to the pandemic like increasing personal protection equipment reserves, and some would use the funds for infrastructure projects like upgrading the city’s water and electric meters or protecting the city from ransomware attacks.

“It’s actually a requirement within the process, so we want to make sure we’re doing that properly,” Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said. “For us, our community is a community I say that has a can-do attitude and to be able to have that, work together, it’s important to be able to listen to the public.”

The city did not hold any votes, but was able to get a better idea of what to pursue when the time does come to vote on how to allocate that money.