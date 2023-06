BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville is collecting unwanted bikes.

The city is partnering with Pedal It Forward for a bike drive on June 2. The goal is to collect 150 donated bikes in celebration of the city’s 150th anniversary.

Bikes can be donated at Creekside Park or Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The bikes will be cleaned, repaired and given to those who need them later this year.