BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville road crews are hard at work trying to clear the roadways after snow again made its way into Northwest Arkansas Friday, March 11.

The snow continues to come down hard and has formed around two inches. Roads are slippery and numerous accidents have occurred. Namely on Interstate 49.

We advise you to stay off the roads unless necessary.

Photos courtesy of the City of Bentonville’s Facebook page.