City of Fayetteville adding arts and culture program to 2022 budget

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council recently approved the addition of an arts and culture program in its 2022 budget.

The city will now hire a director who will be responsible for building a master plan to bring more culture to the city.

Last week, the City Council approved its budget for next year with more than 24 new full-time-equivalent positions.

That Arts and Culture Director will be responsible for community engagement and working with existing artists and organizations. The position will fall under the Parks and Recreation Department.

“We do realize we have a great vibe here already,” said Alison Jumper, Director of Parks and Natural Resources & Cultural Affairs. “We really see this as a way to expand access to the arts.”

The city will start taking applications in the new year.