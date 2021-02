FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The City of Fayetteville announced their bulky waste cleanup dates for the month of April.

There are two drop-off locations for each event. Cleanup events are open to Fayetteville residents.

You will need to bring a recent copy of your water bill to prove you live in Fayetteville.

You can find more information on what you can take as well as locations and times here.