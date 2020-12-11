City of Fayetteville announces 38-acre land donation to help create new park

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced on Friday the donation of 38 acres of land to the city to go toward the establishment of a new park.

Craig and Laura Underwood donated the 38 acres of land west of Dean Solomon Road in Fayetteville. The donation will comprise over 57 percent of what will eventually become a 65-acre community park.

The new Underwood Park will be opening to the public in Spring 2021.

According to a release from the city, the new park will eliminate the park service gap in the northwest area of Fayetteville, as many citizens have requested over the years.

“Fayetteville’s parks are a key part of our city’s identity and culture. With this generous donation from the Underwood family, we can extend the benefit of our parks into a part of our community that has been in need of the recreation and health benefits natural spaces provide,” said Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

On October 6, 2020, the Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to approve naming the park in the honor of the Underwoods’ donation.

“Laura and I are so happy we are able to share this beautiful piece of land with the residents of Northwest Arkansas,” said Craig Underwood. “We have great memories of raising our three boys around Gulley Park, where we had family outings, birthday parties and our oldest son even learned to ride his bike there. With the new Underwood Park, we’re hopping other families will have to opportunity to build fond family memories of their own.”