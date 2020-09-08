City of Fayetteville announces hotline to report people not wearing a mask

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced a mask hotline to report people not wearing a mask.

According to a Facebook post, additional police officers and fire marshals are enforcing mask wearing in the Dickson Street/Downtown Square area on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

To report individuals not wearing masks or businesses not enforcing masks for customers, call the City of Fayetteville Mask Hotline: 479-575-0258.