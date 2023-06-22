FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville’s Historic District Commission has recognized several local residents and organizations as recipients of Historic Preservation Awards.
The awards represent significant contributions to historic preservation in Fayetteville, the city said.
This is the tenth time the city has given out the awards.
Commission Chair Christine Meyers and Britin Bostick, the City’s long-range planning and special projects manager, presented the following 2023 Historic Preservation Awards:
- Adaptive Reuse Award: Feed and Folly “in recognition of the adaptive reuse of the building at 110 S. College Ave. for a restaurant, bar and rooftop patio.”
- Award for Historic Rehabilitation: Pete Pendley “in recognition of the care and craftmanship performed in the rehabilitation of the Henry D. Tovey House at 614 W. Lafayette St.”
- Historic Restoration Award: Washington County Historical Society “in recognition of care and stewardship in restoring and maintaining Headquarters House at 118 E. Dickson St.”
- Award in Historical Research: Fall 2022 Service Learning Environmental and Community Adaptations Course “in recognition of research presented to the Historic District Commission in December 2022, Uncovering Heritage: Hispanic and Latino History in Fayetteville, Arkansas.”
- Award in Historic Preservation Promotion: Maylon Rice “in recognition of the 2022 This Place Matters social media campaign to share Fayetteville’s history and historic places.”
- Award for Lifetime Achievement in Historic Preservation: Marilyn Heifner “in recognition of service and leadership in protecting and sharing the history and historic places of Fayetteville.”