FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The winter storm caused several tree branches to go down in people’s yards.



Many scattered tree limbs have been posted in Fayetteville residents yards for weeks. The big question that many residents are asking when and how do I get them out?

The City of Fayetteville sent out a list of instructions today to let the public know the process of how to get downed limbs out of your yard.