FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The winter storm caused several tree branches to go down in people’s yards.
Many scattered tree limbs have been posted in Fayetteville residents yards for weeks. The big question that many residents are asking when and how do I get them out?
The City of Fayetteville sent out a list of instructions today to let the public know the process of how to get downed limbs out of your yard.
“We will collect bagged or bundled limbs on folks normal collection day. They must meet the specs on the webpage below: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/750/Yard-Waste
Alternatively they can call 479-575-8398 to schedule a bulky waste collection of yard waste – each resident has 1 free pick up per year. Must meet these specs:
- Maximum per limb: 12 feet in length and six (6) inches in diameter
- Limit three (3) standard pick-up-truck size loads.
They can also bring the limbs to our compost facility on Tuesday or Thursday between 8am – 3:00pm or on Saturday, Feb 4th between 8am – noon