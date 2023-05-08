FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is asking for the public’s help in deciding how to use new grant funds.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides funding to the city through the Community Development Block Grant, which helps develop projects impacting housing as well as public and community facilities.

Additionally, the funding helps provide public services for low- and moderate-income residents.

The City of Fayetteville will now be receiving funding from the HOME Investment Partnership Program, and so its action plan is being amended.

The city hopes that the public will comment about how to spend the money and update the action plan.

Comments about the plan are due by 5 p.m. on June 6. There will be a public hearing at City Hall in room 111 on May 31 at 5:30 p.m.

The city says that the plan is a requirement for entitlement cities, such as Fayetteville, to receive CDBG and HOME funds through HUD.

The questionnaire can be found here.