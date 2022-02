FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City of Fayetteville offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of the Presidents’ Day Holiday.

A press release announced that both residential and commercial recycling and trash pick-up routes will run on schedule. However, the City’s Trash Transfer Station will be closed.

For the City’s 2022 holiday schedule, go to https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3069/Holiday-Schedule.