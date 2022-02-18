FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville opened its non-profit applicant submission portal for Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds on Feb. 18, 2022.

A component of the American Rescue Plan, these funds are intended to support local response to, and recovery from, the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Because the City has received limited funding, proposal applications will be evaluated for eligibility based on Department of Treasury Final Rule and impact for Fayetteville residents. To learn about application parameters and requirements, visit the project page: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/4099/ARPA-Portal-for-Non-Profits.

Applications are being accepted and reviewed for projects in the following areas: social, environmental and economic. More information on each of these three focus areas can be found within the application portal. The portal closes on March 18.

An application guide, FAQ and list of contacts for help are available on the project webpage. City staff will be available to answer questions and provide technical assistance Feb. 22 – March 11. Completed applications with all required accompanying documentation must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 18.

For more information, please go to https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/4099/ARPA-Portal-for-Non-Profits.