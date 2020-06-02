City of Fayetteville prepares for Tuesday’s protest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A protest planned in Fayetteville tonight as Northwest Arkansas cities continue demonstrating in response to George Floyd’s death.

The plan is for this protest to start at 7 p.m. on the square.

KNWA’s Chad Mira spoke with one volunteer about tonight’s protest. Watch the live interview below.

Just about an hour ago, a group in front of the police station prayed not only for the safety of officers and protesters but for better racial relations in communities.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan says he supports peaceful protests and hopes everyone can be safe tonight and remember the original reason for these, which is George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

“No matter what the color of your skin, who you are, where you came from, what religion you believe in or who you love, everybody’s welcome here,” Mayor Jordan says.

Police are prepared to survey the situation during the protest.