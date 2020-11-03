City of Fayetteville seeks public input as Slow Streets project concludes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville and the regional non-profit Bike NWA collaborated to implement the Slow Streets program to expand safe street space for people to walk, ride bicycles, and play in Fayetteville this year from May to October.



The program was initiated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for social distancing, and the 55% overall increase in traffic on Fayetteville’s paved trails.

The Slow Streets program did not impact the city’s budget, as Bike NWA provided all of the materials and additional staffing.



The 2020 Slow Streets program included locations in the Wilson Park neighborhood, the historic district, Dickson Street, downtown, and the S. Washington Street/Walker Park neighborhood.

The program concluded for the year on November 1 in the Betty Jo Drive and Jewel Road neighborhood.



Plans to resume the program in 2021 are pending public feedback. Residents are encouraged to complete the Speak up Fayetteville survey to provide input or to nominate neighborhoods for future Slow Streets.