City of Fayetteville sets aside $400K for 100-year-old building

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Fayetteville is spending hundreds of thousand of dollars on an old building with an unknown future.

It’s located at 200 N. West Avenue in downtown Fayetteville.

The nearly 4,000 sq. foot building was built between 1904 and 1908, and was used as a warehouse that stored vegetables and apple crates.

The city set aside $400,000 to stabilize it and keep it from deteriorating.

It’s owned by the city and the University of Arkansas.

The Walton Arts Center is currently leasing it for storage.

Wade Abernathy, the Manager of Facilities and New Building Projects, says the $400,000 would cover masonry restoration and roof framing.

However, when all is said and done, the total price tag could be a lot more.

“The first phase of $400,000 would be for masonry restoration, roof framing. Another phase would be window replacements, and then we have some basement repairs. There is some ground water in the basement. Then, electrical service. That with architectural engineering would put it at around $1 million,” Abernathy said.

Abernathy adds some council members have expressed interest in putting this building on the National Register of Historic Places.

The deadline to submit that application is in August.

For now, the goal is to get additional funding to stabilize the building.