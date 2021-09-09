City of Fayetteville to give out free trees, shrubs to residents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will be giving out free trees and shrubs to residents as part of its annual Celebration of Trees.

The City of Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Urban Forestry Advisory Board will be hosting the one-day giveaway in the Spring Street Parking Garage, via drive-thru, beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 23.

It’s the city’s 23rd annual Arbor Day celebration, and, over the past 22 years, Fayetteville has given away more than 15,000 trees and shrubs to residents.

To receive your trees, you’re asked to enter the parking deck from Spring Street and exit on S. School. The city says participants should wear face coverings while going through the parking garage and remain in their vehicles.

You should be prepared to show proof of residency in Fayetteville, such as a utility bill, to receive your free trees or shrubs.

Each resident may receive two plants. The city encourages you to have your tree/shrub species selected ahead of time.

Staff and volunteers will load the plants into vehicles, and the tree giveaway will continue while supplies last.

Trees and Shrubs available this year will include:



Paw Paw – Asminia Tribola (very limited quantity)

Pecan – Carya illinoinesis

Shingle Oak – Quercus imbricaria

Willow Oak – Quercus phellos

Bur Oak – Quercus macrocarpa

Nuttall Oak- Quercus texana

Native Fringe Tree – Chionanthus virginicus

Rusty Blackhaw – Viburnum rufidulum

Arrowwood Viburnum – Viburnum dentatum

Virginia Sweetspire – Itea viginica ‘Henry’s Garnet’

Beauty Berry- Callicarpa americana

More information about each species is available at https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/234/Celebration-of-Trees.