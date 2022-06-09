FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will host a blood drive on Wednesday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fayetteville’s Downtown Square.

According to a press release, the blood drive is being held in partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), which will have its “bloodmobile” on hand to collect donations. Donors will receive a free T-shirt.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. You can schedule your appointment online at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/129298.

CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood and plasma to all Northwest Arkansas area hospitals. Local donors are needed to continue to provide for local patients.

CBCO has a QuickPass system that saves time for donors by allowing them to start the registration process before arriving. To access QuickPass and complete health history questions online the day of the blood drive, go to https://www.cbco.org/quickpass.