City of Fayetteville works to reduce flooding with multiple projects

The city is focusing on reducing flooding from three major locations; around Rolling Hills, Stanton Ave., and the intersection of College Ave. near Sunbridge Dr.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Multiple flash flood watches were issued throughout the day Tuesday.

This caused some flooding on the roadways, making it dangerous for drivers.

But, the city of Fayetteville is working to change to prevent situations like this.

After drainage projects were approved through a 2019 bond, the city is focusing on reducing flooding from three major locations; around Rolling Hills, Stanton Ave., and the intersection of College Ave. near Sunbridge Dr.

City Engineer Chris Brown said at this point, they’re in the design phase of those projects and the actual construction won’t start until next year or the year after that.

But, Brown said his team has been working on the area around Skull Creek that’s known to flood, and that project is ready for construction.

The city received funding for these projects this month, but it’ll take some time to come to fruition.

“The thing to remember is that these are very large infrastructure projects so they’re not just transportation or a contractor going out with a backhoe and in a matter of days getting the work done,” Brown said. “It takes a while to design them.”

The latest flash flood warning Tuesday ended at 7 p.m., but some roadways are still slick so officials encourage drivers to proceed with caution.