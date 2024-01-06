FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith recently acquired a 113-acre plot of land for a new city park.

The land is along Old Greenwood Road near historic Hunts Park and was formerly owned by ACME Brick Company. It was previously used as a quarry and brick production site.

Plans for the park include mountain biking and hiking trails on the west side and a pond on the east side.

The land was purchased for almost $2.9 million. It was funded through the city and a one percent sales tax designated for street and drainage improvements.