FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith has begun recovery efforts after Friday morning’s storms.

A release from the City of Fort Smith says that many of its parks sustained damage from the storms.

The release says that downed trees, washouts and debris across parks have caused temporary closures. The storm aftermath has also caused some events to be moved.

“Unfortunately, the Creekmore Train will not run today, and the Creekmore wading pool will be closed until further notice; however, the main pool at Creekmore Park will remain open,” the city’s statement said. “Our Movies In The Park showing has moved indoors to the River Park Pavilion at 100 North B Street. The movie will begin around 8:45 PM.”

The city says that safety is a top priority and that it is working diligently to restore the parks.

“Your safety is our top priority, so please exercise caution when visiting our parks and follow any posted signs or instructions from park staff,” the release said. “We want to assure you that we are aware of the situation and have prioritized repairs based on safety hazards.”

Questions and concerns regarding the parks can be forwarded to the Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department at 479-784-1006.

The city said in a separate release this morning that it will be running a free storm debris pick-up service starting today and running through July 28.

The release says that for smaller debris, such as pieces under four feet in length in bundles under 50 pounds, to call Solid Waste Services at 479-784-2350. For larger debris, such as trees or tree trunks, to call the Streets Department at 479-784-2360.