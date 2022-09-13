GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Garfield is discussing the future of its elementary school.

Garfield Elementary is part of the Rogers School District. The building has been in use since the 1940s, but it does not meet the Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility codes.

The district says it would take millions of dollars to bring it up to code. There are plans to build a new school near the Rogers Municipal Airport that would serve students in Garfield.

A public forum was held on September 13 for people in the community to give feedback on the future of the school.

“In the end, it’s all about the children,” Scott Wassman of Garfield said. “If we can build a new school and keep it in Garfield, fine. But, I understand it costs money to keep this building up. So, if we can get a new building in Garfield, a new school — great.”

“It’ll boil down to, and just like Superintendent [Jeff] Perry and the school board have indicated before, we need to look at the facts. And the facts will lead us in the right direction. And I’m confident we’ll make a good decision,” Mayor Gary Blackburn said.

Blackburn says an anonymous donor has plans to donate land in Garfield to build a new school. The school board is set to make a decision in November.