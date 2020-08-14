City of Gravette encourages residents to fill out 2020 Census

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Gravette encourages its residents to fill out the 2020 Census.

Communications Director Mallory Weaver says Census takers will start going door-to-door as soon as this week.

Until now, people have been encouraged to go online, by mail or by phone because of the pandemic.

Weaver says filling out that information is vital for the city, so they wanted to give people the opportunity to do it out before the census takers come a-knocking.

“Funding for emergency services, fire stations, hospitals, medicare, Medicaid, school lunches. It really impacts pretty much everything that happens in the city so we want to make sure we have a complete and accurate count,” she said.

If someone visits your home collect information for the 2020 Census, check to make sure they have a valid id badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.

As of Thursday August 13, 58% of Arkansans have already responded to the 2020 census online, by mail or by phone.

The national response rate so far is 62.4%.