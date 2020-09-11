City of Gravette honors firefighters who died on 9/11

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Gravette honored the hundreds of firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

On the 19th anniversary, the Gravette fire and police departments hosted a ceremony in their honor.

It included a three minute and 43 second salute to the 343 firefighters who died that day.

“Those people rushed into such a chaotic scene to give their life knowing how dangerous it must’ve been just to save other people and they did,” Fire Chief David Orr said. “They saved many, many other people for for that, we will never forget.”

Nearly 3,000 people died in the terror attacked.