GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The road crew members in Gravette say they’re used to getting more snow and ice than others and are ready to take care of the roads all through the night.



“Gravette does tend to be the kind of an outlier sometimes when we get this winter weather, so we’re used to it, said Mallory Weaver the Communications Director for the City of Gravette. “We’re just preparing and we’ll address it as best we can.”

Although one thing they are not used to yet is the increased traffic coming through Gravette now that the I-49 extension is open. She said road crews will keep an eye out for both the interstate and their city’s roads.

The city’s trucks are prepped with snow plows and salt, and the crews have been monitoring the weather and roads all day ahead of the storm.

Weaver also said the first roads to be cleared will be those going to the hospital and Main Street. She said to use Main Street as an alternate way to avoid the hillier roads or stay off them completely.

“Our emergency services are still up and running and the response times may be a little bit delayed depending on the road conditions, said Weaver. So for your safety and ours, we ask that you please stay home while the weather’s bad.”

Tim Dewitt, Gravette’s Road Superintendent said the road crews can’t plow the roads until there are at least a few inches of snow on the ground, but his team will get out there as soon as that threshold is reached.

He said to move your cars out of the street, especially in subdivisions. Thay way, they have a place to put the snow once it is plowed.

Weaver and Dewitt want to remind people to be kind to the road crews that are out there clearing the roads.