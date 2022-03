GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Gravette announced that it will host an open house at City Hall on Thursday, March 10 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

According to a press release, the public is invited to drop in during that time and take a tour of the newly renovated City Hall, police station, and City Council chambers. The address is 202 Main Street NE in Gravette.

The city recently announced that they received a new tanker truck and ambulance.