City of Greenland trying to make more ADA compliant sidewalks

GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA) — A Greenland woman is frustrated saying the city’s sidewalks are not wheelchair friendly and make it hard for her to get around.

KNWA News spoke with Teresa Caraway who said the sidewalks don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990.

She said she has to steer her wheelchair backwards instead of forwards to get over bumps and cracks on the sidewalks.

On Friday, August 2, KNWA spoke with Greenland Mayor Bill Groom who said the sidewalks are on state highways and not city streets.

“That sidewalk needs attention I’ll grant you that, but we can’t touch it by law,” Groom said. “We can’t get in that right away.”

He said the Arkansas State Highway Department has been really good about trying to keep the sidewalks clean, but because the sidewalks are over 40 years old too much work on them can cause even more problems.

“We’re going to do all we can to be accommodating to our citizens but we’re also going to comply with law,” Groom said.

He said the city is expanding a sidewalk in compliance with ADA to help Caraway get around town easier.

The sidewalk was originally built to give Greenland students a straight shot from a popular apartment complex to the school, but now they are trying to expand it to ease some of Caraway’s pain.

The expansion would allow her to get to City Hall and the library.

He said Greenland is doing everything it can while being compliant with the law.