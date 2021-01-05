City of Greenwood receives CARES Act money

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The City of Greenwood is getting its share of ‘CARES Act’ funding.

The city received nearly $355,000, which will pay back first responders and police who have increased patrols during the pandemic.

Mayor of Greenwood Doug Kinslow said it will be a big help for the city’s budget.

“It couldn’t have come at a perfect time. We’re working on our budget. Typically, we like to have it finished by this time of year. This year’s a little different for everybody. So this is extremely perfect timing for the city of Greenwood to receive these funds,” he said.

The reimbursement totals were determined by looking at what was spent on COVID-19 relief between March 1 and December 15.

