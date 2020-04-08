City of LR announces Amazon coming to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Big news for Little Rock and Central Arkansas. Amazon is coming to town!

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. made the announcement tonight at the board of directors meeting.

The company purchased 80 acres of land at the Port of Little Rock.

Amazon is a huge technology company and this project will bring around 10,000 jobs to Little Rock and Arkansas.

“I am happy to announce that we have now recently through this passing modification of number I have settled upon the acquisitions of land to Amazon,” said Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

On Tuesday, April 7, the Little Rock Port Authority approved a resolution to sell 80 acres of land for 3.2 million dollars to a company out of Delaware.

Mayor Scott announcing at Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting that Amazon is coming to Little Rock.

“We are grateful this is just going to show how we will continue to rebuild our city,” said Mayor Scott.

The Chamber of Commerce said the project started over 6 months ago.

“We could not have done it without the help of the chamber this was a project that grew organically beginning here in our community we worked closely with the county state to attract this brand,” said a worker from the Chamber of Commerce.

Questions remain unanswered about if the new project will be a fulfillment center or warehouse.

“With the economy changing literally before our very eyes the company had requested too not release any details on the project,” said the Chamber of Commerce.

As COVID-19 continues to shake up the economy, Mayor Scott said this project will help bring jobs to many Arkansans.

“We’ve been experiencing some uncharted waters but also this uncertainly gives us a bit of hope that we will see a brighter day when a company that not only nationally but a global company like Amazon that has decided to have such major investment in our city and region and our state,” said Mayor Scott.

Mayor Scott said he’s already signed the documents and now the next step is to get it to the closing office.

As far as progress the Chamber of Commerce said it could be in the coming months.