MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The City of Memphis filed a motion to be dismissed from a $550 million lawsuit that was brought by the family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney Ben Crump.

In the 24-page motion, the city alleges there is no sufficient evidence to hold it legally responsible for Nichols’ death.

Court documents also state “The Court should dismiss the claims against the City and, respectfully, turn its full attention to those individuals who are entirely responsible for the death of Mr. Nichols.”

See the full document below:

The federal civil lawsuit was filed against the City of Memphis, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, and 10 current and former city employees in April.

The lawsuit outlined what Crump called the “torture, savage, brutal, de-humanizing” killing of Tyre Nichols and called out policies and procedures under MPD Chief CJ Davis.

The complaint alleged that the Memphis Police SCORPION Unit used “seething aggression and unjustified force” when they pulled over Nichols for an alleged traffic violation on January 7. Nichols died in the hospital three days later. The incident was caught on video.