ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BikeNWA and the City of Rogers are hosting the Slow Streets NWA program starting today through November 1 from 7 p.m. Fridays to 7 p.m. Sundays.

This is a response to the increased use of trails, sidewalks, and parks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal is to make the streets safer for walkers and bikers, creating wider spaces and allowing for safer social distancing.

Click here for more information.