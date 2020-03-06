City of Rogers asks businesses to plan for coronavirus

The city said employers should create a plan that reduces the spread of the virus among staff, protects the people at high risk, and maintains business operations.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX 24) —The City of Rogers is taking precautions for the coronavirus, telling it’s business owners to get a plan in place in case of an outbreak.

The city says employers should create a plan that reduces the spread of the virus among staff, protects the people at high risk, and maintains business operations.

He said this could include figuring out how to work remotely, or adjusting personnel policies.

The president and CEO the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce sa id they’re doing this because preparing for the coronavirus is more important than fearing it.

Raymond Burns said, “If you know where to go in a tornado when the tornado comes and you go there, you’re going to be okay. If you wait until you hear it’s coming and take time to hear it through, you’re probably not. So if this storm comes, we need to be prepared to take cover.”

Burns also emphasizes the importance of staying home when your sick, and washing your hands frequently.