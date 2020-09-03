City of Rogers celebrates new dispatch center

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers is celebrating its new dispatch center.

Today Rogers Police along with construction workers took part in the topping off ceremony where they were able to sign one of the steel beams on the new building.

The dispatch center will be a 14,000 square foot addition the current police complex and will include training space, more offices, and will be able to withstand severe weather like tornadoes.

Mark Baughman with the Rogers Police says the new building will be a big help to the growing community.

“It will help us alot. We’re running out of space currently, and this helps us expand more dispatch consoles in there, more technology, more phonelines, all the stuff that helps us service them,” he said.

The new dispatch center was paid for through residents vote on the 2018 bond issue.