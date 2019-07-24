City of Rogers discussing solutions for recycling problems

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — People continue to put non-recyclable items in recycling carts and Rogers City Council members are talking about taking measures, including creating a fine.

When people do not sort their recyclables, it hurts the city’s bottom line.

When the trucks pick up the recycling carts, they don’t go through them and have to take what can’t be recycled at the recycling center to the landfill, increasing gas and labor.

The council is still deciding how to move forward with these issues, according to Rogers City Council member Gary Townzen.

City spokesman Ben Cline said the city has tried educating people in hopes to lessen the problem.

“If you think you’re doing the right thing, and you’re just putting all your recycling in that gray cart, it’s not only hurting your recycling, it’s hurting your neighbors recycling and everyone in the city’s recycling,” he said.

The Environment Educator of Fayetteville Heather Ellzey said education is key to making a positive difference with recycling.

“A lot of the times we notice that its not because they don’t want too or they don’t care, it’s that they just don’t know,” she said.

The Rogers City Council will hold more meetings in the coming months to look at possible solutions to fix the recycling problems, according to Townzen.