City of Rogers names new Chief of Police

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mayor Greg Hines has promoted Captain Jonathan Best to become the permanent Chief of Police for the Rogers Police Department.

Captain Best started with the Rogers PD in May of 1997, working in patrol, the crime suppression unit and narcotic investigations. After promotion to Captain in 2015, he oversaw criminal investigations, training, evidence, hiring and recruiting, and the uniformed division.

In a press release, the city of Rogers notes that he was promoted through every rank at Rogers PD, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and has been selected for numerous special assignments, most recently serving as interim Chief during the nation-wide search to fill the Chief of Police vacancy.

“I like where the department is at now. I think it is headed in the right direction. We are on the right path. The culture that has been developed here is what is needed, and we have unbelievable community support,” said Chief Best.

Mayor Hines also expressed his excitement at the hiring.

“Chief Best brings a wealth of experience to this role. His multiple promotions at Rogers Police Department show his dedication to growth and hard work. He knows the department and the city of Rogers well, and I am excited to see him take the lead as Chief of Police,” said Mayor Greg Hines.

Chief Best is the 33rd Chief of Police in the department’s history.