ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A plan proposed by a local organization that says it’s trying to decrease the number of opioid deaths, was denied by the city of Rogers.

InSight Peer Support proposed to purchase two houses at 3311 W. Pawnee Road and 3302 W. Seneca Road in Rogers but when they presented it to the Planning Commission, their conditional use permit was denied.

Ashley Lahue, co-founder and executive director of Insight Peer Support, says she applied for a $1.2 million grant through the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership Funds and had to get Mayor Greg Hines’s approval first.

If the proposal was approved, ten people looking to restart their lives after addiction would have been able to live in those homes.

City documents suggest the request made by the organization was denied because this would make the houses multi-family in a single-family neighborhood.

Surrounding neighbors also opposed the plan.

Lahue says the city needs things like these recovery houses to help people struggling with substance use.

“Lives are being changed. Lives are being saved. But the lack of recovery housing in Benton County is indicative of more lives are dying. There’s more overdoses happening and all we’re trying to do is save lives and prevent crime,” she said.

Lahue believes the lack of recovery housing in the area is killing people suffering from addiction, who have nowhere to go.

“So, for the not in my backyard-isms to show up was very hurtful. Extremely hurtful. The reality is it’s already in everybody’s backyard in the city of Rogers,” she said.

Lahue says they are now looking for available properties in other cities.

KNWA/FOX24 will continue to update you on this story.