City of Rogers sees drop in unemployment rate

(Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Rogers is seeing a drop in unemployment numbers.

The city’s unemployment rate dropped from 8.2% in April 2020 to around 4% in October.

During that time, Rogers recovered 70% of the jobs lost during the pandemic.

The downtown area saw 20 businesses open and the Chamber of Commerce’s membership grew by 160 businesses.

“There still some issues. We got ‘Now Hiring’ signs everywhere, and people still need to get back to work there are employment opportunities and, you know, we’re right on the precipice of seeing growth as opposed to just recovery,” said Steve Cox, senior VP of Economic Development for the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

